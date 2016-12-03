Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former President Rajendra Prasad

New Delhi, December 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former President Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary.

“I bow to Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary. Our nation owes a lot to him for his inspiring leadership at a crucial time,” Modi tweeted.

Rajendra Prasad was born on December 3, 1884 in Siwan, Bihar and was the first president of the country.

He held the highest office in the country from January 26, 1950 to May 13, 1962. IANS