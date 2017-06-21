NEW DELHI: For about 20 minutes this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed yoga asanas in the rain at Lucknow’s Ambedkar Sabha Sthal, leading thousands of people in celebrating Yoga Day. In Ahmedabad, where yoga teacher Ramdev and BJP chief Amit Shah led celebrations, about five lakh people turned up to do yoga at 5.30 in the morning. PM Modi persuaded the United Nations in 2015 to declare June 21 International Yoga Day. Events are being held in 180 nations across the world today.

President Pranab Mukherjee today inaugurated a mass yoga demonstration at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, to commemorate the third International Day for Yoga.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations had declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day.

Yoga is an ancient Indian practice, which is very useful for curing many diseases and health disorders, he added.