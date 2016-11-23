Prime Minister Narendra Modi scared of facing Parliament, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, November 23: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged he is scared of facing Parliament on the issue of demonetisation.

He also appealed to President Pranab Mukherjee to direct Modi to attend Parliament.

“The President should direct the Prime Minister to attend the Parliament. This is the first prime minister who is so scared of facing the Parliament,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The opposition has been demanding Modi’s participation in the Parliament debate over the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. Parliament has been unable to function due to monetary chaos.

