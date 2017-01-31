Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall listen to people’s Mann Ki Baat, says Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi

Mapusa/Goa, Jan. 30: Ridiculing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address to the nation ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the former should sometimes listen to what others have to say.

“Modiji speaks a lot. ‘Achchha boltey hain.’ But he doesn’t listen to anybody. He says listen to my ‘mann ki baat’. He never says tell me your ‘mann ki baat’,” he said.

Rahul also accused Prime Minister Modi of lying about eliminating corruption from Goa.

“PM Modi says I have eliminated corruption, but entire Goa knows he is lying. Even he knows this fact,” Rahul said.

“They promised they would provide employment to the youth, only if you’ve passed Std X. That means if you haven’t, you’re not even considered a youth,” he added.

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul said the saffron party members believed they know everything.

“Once I was talking to my sister who told me that she shared the flight with the BJP members. She said that while they talk so nicely, they don’t look that happy. I wondered why they don’t look happy. This is because they think they know everything,” he said.

“In Parliament, when there is a discussion they say you do not understand this. So, what happens is when the truth emerges to be different that what they have expected, they get angry,” he added.

Rahul also took jibes at Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s dominance over the state government and said the state was run through a remote control by ministers in Delhi.

The Congress vice-president further promised a corruption free regime in Goa and said, “When we run the government, our work will focus on farmers, poor and marginalised sections. The government will respect the Congress workers. The doors of the Chief Minister and ministers will be open for all the people of Goa.”

Ahead of the assembly polls in five states of the country, Rahul Gandhi is holding rallies in various cities of the states to ensure the Congress secures a significant number of seats.

Earlier in the day, Rahul had appeared for a hearing before a court in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi for the case where he was accused of calling out the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) responsible for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. (ANI)