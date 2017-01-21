Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Combined Commanders Conference in Dehradun today

Dehradun, Jan.21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) here in Dehradun.

The day-long conference, to be hosted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), will be attended by all army commanders and their equivalents from the Air Force and the Navy. This will be the first CCC for the three military chiefs since taking over as head of their services last year.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will be present at the conference, which is being organised outside Delhi for the second time after 2015. The last conference was conducted at INS Vikramaditya off the coast of Kochi on December 15, 2015.

The conference is likely to focus on the surgical strikes across the Line of Control, the prevailing situation on the LoC, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and the emerging security situation.(ANI)