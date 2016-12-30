Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Digi Dhan Mela in Talkatora stadium today

New Delhi, December 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Digi Dhan Mela on Friday organsied in Talkatora stadium here.

The Prime Minister is also expected to launch Aadhar pay and the rebranded version of UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data).

Prime Minister Modi recently announced two award schemes named ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’ for retail consumers and ‘Digi Dhan Vapar Yojana’ for small businesses to encourage digital payments during his 27th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ address.

The winners will get a minimum of Rs. 1,000 through a lucky draw – while the winners will be chosen on daily and weekly basis under the Lucky Grahak Yojana, merchants who have won under the Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana will be announced every week.

The first ‘Digi Dhan’ mela (fair) was organised in Gurugram, Haryana, on Monday and was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (ANI)