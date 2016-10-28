Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go for a two-day official visit to Japan on November 11

New Delhi, October 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day official visit to Japan beginning on November 11.

This will be the third Annual Summit meeting between Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

Prime Minister Modi will also be meeting Emperor Akihito during his visit.

The Annual Summit meeting will be an occasion for both Prime Ministers to have in-depth exchanges on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest to further deepen the broad-based and action-oriented partnership between India and Japan.

Prime Minister Modi met his Japanese counterpart in Laos earlier in September this year and discussed ways to strengthen strategic bilateral ties.

Earlier in December 2015, Prime Minister Abe paid a three-day official visit to India during which both leaders discussed various issues of strategic importance besides outlining a vision of working together for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific Region and the world.

The Japanese Prime Minister also rendered his country’s support to India in its bid to join the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Earlier in 2014, Prime Minister Modi visited Japan on a five-day visit beginning on August 30 for the Annual Summit meeting with his Japanese counterpart.

During the visit, the two sides decided to upgrade the relationship to a ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ and launched an India–Japan Investment Promotion Partnership under which Tokyo announced its intention to invest in New Delhi approximately USD 35 billion over the next five years.

Sticking to his ‘Make in India’ initiative, Prime Minister Modi gave an open invitation to the Japanese companies to consider New Delhi as a ‘competitive low-cost manufacturing hub’.