Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate various projects in Varanasi

New Delhi, December 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Hospital and a Centenary Super Specialty Hospital at Benaras Hindu University (BHU) campus in Varanasi today.

During his day-long visit to the city, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of an ESI hospital at Varanasi.

The new ESI hospital will have 150 beds. He will also lay the foundation of a BRS health and Research Centre.

Prime Minister Modi will also take part in the ongoing Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotasava being organized at the BHU campus by the Ministry of Culture.

The Prime Minister will also visit Kabir Nagar area and will inspect the work of underground electric cabling.

The project is being implemented in the city under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS).

He will also inaugurate Trade Facility Centre and Craft Museum.

Later, in the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will meet party workers and address the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth level workers meet at DLW ground.

The meeting is going to be significant in view of forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

In view of Prime Minister’s visit to his constituency elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city. (ANI)