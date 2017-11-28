Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch Hyderabad Metro Rail service today

Hyderabad/Andhra Pradesh, November 28: The much awaited Hyderabad Metro rail would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Before the inauguration, arrangements and security of Miyapur Metro Station premises were properly evaluated by the Telangana government authorities and the concerned minister.

The 30 km-long first period of the metro rail venture between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations would be propelled by the PM at 2:15 pm at Miyapur station. Its business operations would begin a day after.

Amid its inaugural run, PM Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will go by the metro from Miyapur to Kukatpally and back.

The trains would keep running from 6 am to 10 pm at first and the timings would be rescheduled to 5:30 am to 11 pm, contingent upon the movement and request, Telangana’s Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao had said on Saturday.

The concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, has settled a base passage of Rs 10 for a separation of up to two km and the most extreme admission at Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 km. Each train would at first have three coaches and 330 individuals can go in each. The number of coachees can be expanded to six contingent upon the movement. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would likewise begin feeder services for the metro.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail venture, touted to be the world’s biggest open private association, began in July 2012. It was at first booked to be finished by June this year, however, the deferral of acquiring land and various other issues brought about it overshooting the due date.