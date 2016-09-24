Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make his first public address, in Kozhikode, since the deadly attack in Uri

Kozhikode, September 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make his first public address since the deadly attack in which 18 soldiers were killed.

In view of the Uri terror attack, a tone of anti-terrorism is likely to dominate the three-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conclave, which began on Friday at Kozhikode in Kerala.

The party also sought to focus on the Antyodaya programme as part of its pro-poor agenda. Party president Amit Shah asked its BJP-ruled states to execute the schemes aimed at the welfare of the poor in the centenary birth anniversary year of its ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Briefing media on Friday evening, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said it is an occasion for the party to rededicate itself to Upadhyay’s ideals.

He also made it clear that the Uri terror attack would be deliberated in the Council.Modi will reach Kozhikode on a two-day visit on Saturday.

He will fly down to Karipur in the afternoon where he will address a public rally at five in the evening on the Kozhikode beach.

He will also participate in the National Council meet.

The entire government machinery, including Prime Minister’s Office, will function from Kozhikode for two days, since many of the Central ministers are participating in the National Council of BJP.