Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Chennai
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited M Karunanidhi, the DMK supremo at Kaunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.
Reportedly, the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karunanidhi had lasted for about 20 minutes.
During October 2016, Karunanidhi became ill due to a drug-induced allergy. He was taken to the hospital twice and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.
As he is ill, Karunanidhi has been confined to his house, while making rare appearances to the public. He had attended an exhibition which was held in Chennai on the occasion of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Murasoli, the Mouthpiece of DMK.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had visited M Karunanidhi at his residence in December, 2016.