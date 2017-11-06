Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Chennai

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited M Karunanidhi, the DMK supremo at Kaunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.

Reportedly, the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karunanidhi had lasted for about 20 minutes.

During the meeting, Modi was found sitting next to Karunanidhi, holding his hands.

While welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, M K Stalin had honoured him by making him wear a red shawl. M K Stalin, son of M Karunanidhi is the working president of DMK. Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and some other DMK leaders were also present there.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan and state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan have accompanied the Prime Minister while he visited Karunanidhi.

Due to certain allergic reaction, Karunanidhi is wheel-chair bound for the last few months. had come out for a short time. He waved those supporters who cheered him.

During October 2016, Karunanidhi became ill due to a drug-induced allergy. He was taken to the hospital twice and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

As he is ill, Karunanidhi has been confined to his house, while making rare appearances to the public. He had attended an exhibition which was held in Chennai on the occasion of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Murasoli, the Mouthpiece of DMK.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had visited M Karunanidhi at his residence in December, 2016.