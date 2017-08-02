Prime Minister Narendra Modi would win 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Nitish Kumar.

New Delhi, August 2: The Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “nobody can challenge him”, in the 2019 elections. Nitish Kumar broke the 17 years tie-up with BJP when NDA nominated Narendra Modi for the prime minister candidate in 2015 and joined hands with RJD and Congress in Bihar. The reason to break the ties with BJP was that he did not want to empower the communal forces. Recently, he was reappointed as the Bihar chief minister with the support of NDA. He also added that he would continuously support Gopalkrishna Gandhi, opposition candidate for August 5 vice-presidential elections.

The Congress mocked Nitish Kumar for praising Narendra Modi, highlighting Nitish’s earlier comment on Narendra Modi that Narendra Modi would ruin the nation. According to ANI, senior Congress leader Anand Kumar said, “he won’t associate with BJP led-Central Government in any condition. He do not have any principles and the nation will decide who would win the 2019 Lok Sabha election.”

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said that Nitish Kumar can’t speak against the Prime Minister now. “Why will he speak against Modi? He is running the government with the support of Modi ji.”