Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his birthday

December 12, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, December 12: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has wished superstar Rajinikanth on his 66th birthday on Monday. He wished Southern star a long life and good health.

“Happy birthday Rajinikanth! Wishing you a long life filled with good health,” Modi tweeted on Monday.

Rajinikanth, who has starred in hits like “Sivaji” and “Chandramukhi”, has requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday as a token of respect for the former Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who passed away last week. IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
Dubai’s skyscrappers light up in colours of Indian Flag
Congress, BJP fight it over ‘pakoda’ in Twitter
PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’- English translation- Full text
PM Modi hails ‘Nari Shakti’, lauds women achievers
US President Donald Trump puts on Indian accent and mimics PM Modi, says report
Modi at Davos: data is real wealth
Top