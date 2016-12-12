Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his birthday

New Delhi, December 12: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has wished superstar Rajinikanth on his 66th birthday on Monday. He wished Southern star a long life and good health.

“Happy birthday Rajinikanth! Wishing you a long life filled with good health,” Modi tweeted on Monday.

Rajinikanth, who has starred in hits like “Sivaji” and “Chandramukhi”, has requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday as a token of respect for the former Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who passed away last week. IANS