Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministers provoke Pakistan to launch terror attacks: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, December 1: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah triggered a controversy on Thursday, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministers were provoking Pakistan to launch terror attacks like in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota town where seven soldiers were killed on Tuesday.

“The Nagrota attack is a result of statements made by various ministers against Pakistan,” the National Conference leader told reporters on the sidelines of his address to party workers in south Kashmir Anantnag district.

Abdullah said he disapproved of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s statement that India didn’t want a war with Pakistan “but if someone looks at the country with evil eye, we will gouge his eyes out and put them back in his hand”.

He said if such a statement is made by the Defence Minister then “we should expect attacks like Nagrota”.

He said Modi’s claim that demonetisation would end terrorism in the country was another reason for terror attacks being stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir. IANS