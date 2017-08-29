Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special tweets on National Sports Day

New Delhi/India/ August 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Sports Day, has congratulated all sports lovers across India and has expressed hope that sports and sportsmanship will always shine in our society.

“On National Sports Day I congratulate all sports lovers across India and hope sports and sportsmanship will always shine in our society” ,Pm modi also paid a rich tribute to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. he tweeted.

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi further said that India is blessed with an immense sporting talent and to harness this potential, they had launched an online Sports Talent Search Portal.

The Sports Talent Search Portal was launched by vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday, August 28, a day before National Sports Day.

In the 35th edition of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as well, Prime Minister Modi remembered hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and urged the people of the country to connect more with sports, adding that the latter’s contribution to hockey is unmatched.

On this day each year, the President of India presents the sports-related awards namely the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to honour sports persons and coaches for their contribution to their respective sports. (ANI)