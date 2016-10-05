Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif must quit , says opposition leader Imran Khan

Islamabad, Oct 5: Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif must quit over charges of money laundering.

The cricketer-turned-politician justified the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) decision to boycott a joint session of Parliament to discuss the Kashmir issue.

“Nothing new will be achieved that was not achieved with PTI’s active participation” earlier, Khan tweeted.

“But I want to ask how any politician with a moral compass can accept a PM who has been caught money laundering in Panama Papers.

“Mian Panama Sharif has been caught money laundering, tax evading and hiding of assets, thereby losing all moral legitimacy to be Prime Minister,” he added.

Khan said Sharif had only two options now: either to present himself for accountability or to resign like the Prime Minister of Iceland did.

“He cannot seek shelter behind (the) Indian aggression in Kashmir/LoC, especially as he failed to respond firmly to it,” Khan said, referring to the Indian surgical strikes which Pakistan says never happened.