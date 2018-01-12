Prime Minister should intervene in Supreme Court crisis: Subramanian Swamy

| By : Web Desk

New Delhi, January 12: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party, Subramanian Swamy, said that the Prime Minister must intervene in the matter of four senior Supreme Court judges going public with complaints against the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

Swamy while speaking to the press on Friday said that the four judges involved in the issue cannot be criticized. He added that the judges have great integrity and they have sacrificed a lot of their legal career.

“We must respect them. Now when these four have raised these issues, then the Prime Minister should intervene in the matter as the head of the governance” said Swamy.

In an unprecedented press conference earlier on Friday, the four judges- Justices Madan B Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and J Chelameswar- said that “things are not in order” at the Supreme Court.

Swamy said that the senior judges have taken a great leap in the interest of the country and the Prime Minister must ensure that the four judges, the Chief Justice of India, and the whole Supreme Court should come to one opinion and proceed further.