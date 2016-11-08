Prince Harry says he is ina a relationship with Meghan Markle ,amid social media troll abuse

London,Nov8:Prince instructed Kensington Palace to issue a statement which described the 35-year-old star of US legal drama Suits as his girlfriend.

The astonishing move came after a week of intense speculation about the 32-year-old Prince’s private life.

Kensington Palace’s lengthy statement said Harry believed media interest in his love affair with divorcee Miss Markle had “crossed the line.”

He said Miss Markle has been the “subject to a wave of abuse and harassment” including a torrent of racist and sexist slurs by “social media trolls”.

But the fact that he ordered such a strongly worded statement to be issued suggests Harry – who has said publicly in television interviews that he wants to settle down and have children – sees Miss Markle as a long term partner.

He said Miss Markle has been the “subject to a wave of abuse and harassment” including a torrent of racist and sexist slurs by “social media trolls”.

But the fact that he ordered such a strongly worded statement to be issued suggests Harry – who has said publicly in television interviews that he wants to settle down and have children – sees Miss Markle as a long term partner.

“But the past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment.

Meghan Markle has been the victim of abuse since dating Prince Harry, the Palace said

“Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.

“Some of it has been hidden from the public – the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life.”

He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game – it is her life and his

The Kensington Palace statement added: “Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her.

“It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms Markle should be subjected to such a storm.

“He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game – it is her life and his.

His statement is the most powerfully worded defence of privacy for any of his girlfriends.

He has only had two relationships of serious note – Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. Both relationships ended after high levels of media interest.