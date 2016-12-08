Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sport matching bracelets after visit

LA,Dec8:Meghan Markle was all smiles as she stepped out in Toronto, Canada after spending two days with boyfriend Prince Harry.

The 35-year-old L.A.-born actress didn’t shy away from revealing the matching “his and hers” beaded bracelet the couple have been seen wearing before in separate instances. Harry, 32, was also seen wearing his bracelet at a charity event on Wednesday.

The Suits star also wore a personalized gold necklace on Saturday with the letters M and H on it, as coded jewelry appears to be a regular theme in their growing relationship.

Harry has shown how committed he is to his relationship with Markle. He made a major detour from the Caribbean to see her in Canada on Sunday, instead of jetting back to Britain.

The royal was beaming when he joined ICAP city brokers on Wednesday morning for their annual charity day, working the phones on behalf of his charity, Sentebale.

The couple was apart for two weeks while Harry toured seven nations in the Caribbeanon behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. With it being such a high-profile trip, Markle wasn’t expected to join him.

Despite being apart, the actress cheekily displayed her colors when she shared a photo of her dog wearing a sweater decorated with the British flag.

A friend of the actress recently told PEOPLE that she is “head over heels” for Harry.