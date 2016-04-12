Prince William, Kate gracious and down to earth: Madhuri

Mumbai, Apr 12: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit says British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton are gracious and down to earth.

The 48-year-old actress, who attended the Bollywood gala night organized in honour of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said it was a pleasure for her to meet the couple.

“It was a pleasure meeting their highnesses, William and Kate. Very gracious and down to earth,” Madhuri tweeted.

The “Dedh Ishqiya” actress attended the event with her husband Shriram Nene.

The ceremony was attended by Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Rishi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.