Prince William, Kate gracious and down to earth: Madhuri

April 12, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Apr 12: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit says British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton are gracious and down to earth.

The 48-year-old actress, who attended the Bollywood gala night organized in honour of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said it was a pleasure for her to meet the couple.

“It was a pleasure meeting their highnesses, William and Kate. Very gracious and down to earth,” Madhuri tweeted.

The “Dedh Ishqiya” actress attended the event with her husband Shriram Nene.

The ceremony was attended by Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Rishi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Tags: ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Movie star Jackie Chan impressed with Bollywood dance style
Action King Jackie Chan saying ‘Salman, Aamir Khan are best action stars in B’wood’
Top