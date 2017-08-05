Princess Diana’s secret video tape revealing her unhappy life with Charles to be aired on her death anniversary

London/UK, August 5: With the 20th death anniversary of the late Princess Diana, coming up by this month, the British broadcaster will air an indecent TV documentary about the late Princess Diana on Sunday, despite pleas from her family. This is expected to include the discussion about her marital life and unhappy experiences with Prince Charles.

The Documentary named “Diana: In her own words’ would be aired on her 20th death anniversary. Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997. As historic as the tapes may or may not be, the report says that Prince Charles and Diana did not have sex for seven years. Subsequently, it leads to the details of how the prince was transformed drastically and how their love life was fizzled out entirely after their son Harry was born.

Reportedly, the British broadcaster channel 4, which is planning to telecast the tapes had defended the use of private musing of princess Diana as an important historical document and said that the recording offered a unique insight into her life, as the anniversary of her death approaches later this month.

These video clips were taped in 1992 and 1993 during a session at the Kensington palace with a voice coach namely Peter Settelen who was working with the Princess, soon after she and Charles separated.

Princess Diana Also mentioned at one point in the tape that her wedding day as “the worst day of her life” and said she struggled to live up to her “fairly princess” in public. In one of the most controversial sections in the tapes, she also confesses that she believes her bulimia was brought on by a bad match and the stress of isolation. Diana reportedly says that Charles didn’t require much of her when it came to their sex life.

The portion of the tape is initially broadcast by NBC earlier in 2004, but the secret nature of the tape and the hidden fact that they were never meant to be made public, has made them controversial now.