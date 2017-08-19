Principals of three UP medical colleges ready to give the pink slip after Gorakhpur fiasco

LUCKNOW,August19: Principals of three medical colleges have offered to quit, citing “sorry state of affairs” in the medical education department of Uttar Pradesh. “Many more are contemplating quitting, citing lack of infrastructure and poor working condition in the medical education department which has not had a permanent director general in the past 23 years,” says a highly-placed source.

Also, out of the 14 medical colleges in the state, just five have permanent principals — Allahabad, Saharanpur, Kanpur, Badaun and Orai.

It assumes significance following the nationwide outrage over the death of 30 children within 48 hours in the state-run BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, and subsequent suspension of officiating principal Dr Rajiv Mishra. Even his successor, Dr PK Singh, too, is holding an additional charge.

The three principal who have expressed their desire to quit are Saharanpur Medical College principal Dr Anand Swarup, Jhansi Medical College’s N Sengar and Agra Medical College’s Dr Saroj Singh. They have blamed poor working condition, “favouritism in appointment” and “shady state of affairs” in the medical education department for their decision.

“I have applied for the VRS. I cannot work under the present condition. Despite being senior-most principal, I have been denied the opportunity to become the director general, while juniors have been favoured,” Dr Swarup told TOI on Friday.

“I don’t want to do the administrative job anymore,” said Dr Senger. He applied for the VRS on May 16, well before the tragedy struck the BRD Medical College Hospital on August 10. His move clearly suggests that his decision is not triggered by the Gorakhpur tragedy and that he has been frustrated with the functioning of the department since long.

“Adhocism runs from top to bottom in the medical education department. There has been no permanent appointment to the DGME post for the past 23 years,” says a senior doctor at the KG Medical University, Lucknow.

In all these years, the department has been headed by 12 officiating DGs, including the present DGME KK Gupta. He had held the post during the previous Samajwadi Party government as well, but was removed in 2015 when complaints were lodged against him before the Lokayukta.

Dr Gupta’s predecessor, Dr VN Tripathi, was also removed after an FIR had been lodged against him on charges of financial irregularities and showing favour in allotting contractual works in medical colleges. “During the past 23 years, three parties — SP, BSP and BJP — have ruled the state but none thought of stabilising this crucial department and it is being run by acting heads,” says an official of the department, pleading anonymity.