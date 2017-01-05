‘Printing error’ on 2000 currency notes has no Gandhi image in Sheopur district ,MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh ), Jan. 5 : Farmers from Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh were taken aback on Tuesday when they received newly printed 2000 rupee notes without the image of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sheopur district senior SBI bank officer, R.K. Jain told ANI that the notes were genuine and this could be a printing error.

“We have talked about the issue. They were 2000 rupees notes without Mahatma Gandhi on them. It is a misprint. We will investigate. It is a printing mistake, but not a fake currency,” he added.

The incident came to light when some farmers in Badodha tehsil withdrew money from the local State Bank of India branch only to discover that some Rs 2000 bank notes did not have Mahatma Gandhi’s image.

When the farmers approached the bank officials, they were told that the notes are genuine, but however, the bank took back the notes. (ANI)