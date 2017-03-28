Prison means prison only, no AIADMK visitors to Sasikala after by-poll declaration 

Bengaluru/Chennai, March 28: As all focus goes to RK Nagar and the by-poll, Sasikala is almost abandoned by the AIADMK and the Palaniswamy group. RK Nagar by-polls are just a fortnight away. Reportedly, there are hardly any visitors to the imprisoned AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala at the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parapanna Agrahara.

According to official sources, “Two ministers and two Members of Parliament had visited Sasikala before the elections date was declared. But now only her family members visit her in the prison”. Visitors can meet Sasikala only on Mondays and Fridays after getting prior permission from the Superintendent of Prison, Bengaluru Central Prison, he added.

RK Nagar is going for an Assembly by-poll on April 12, to fill the vacant position of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa had died on December 5, 2016, after a prolonged illness. She was admitted to Apollo hospital on September 22 after complaining of fever and dehydration, who died after 75 days of treatment.

Sasikala has been holding a low profile and after getting hate mails from people in Tamil Nadu, accusing her of Jayalalitha’s death. Thus she has reportedly become even more reclusive. The communications addressed to prisoners are vetted by prison officials before they are handed over to them.

“She has prison food and reads a couple of Tamil news dailies, which are given to her on request. Her relative and co-convict Ilavarasi is with her in the prison cell,” the source said.

TTV Dinakaran had met Sasikala at the Central prison for about 40 minutes, early in this month. Dinakaran is Sasiskala’s nephew and the newly inducted deputy general secretary of the AIADMK (Amma) faction.

Later, Minister for Forests Dindigul C. Srinivasan, Minister for School Education Sengottaiyan K. A, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju and an AIADMK office-bearer had met Sasikala. Reportedly, they had discussed on the election strategy.