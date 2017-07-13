Prisons DIG Roopa remains defiant, bats for inquiry

Bengaluru, July 13: DIG (Prisons) D. Roopa, who has leveled allegations of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V. Sasikala getting VIP treatment in the Parappana Agrahara central prison, on Thursday remained defiant and said she has no issue with an inquiry taking place into it.

On being questioned about her work and the claim that she has not fulfilled her duty properly, Roopa said she was on a government-sanctioned leave.

“I was on a government-sanctioned leave and when I came back, I found this,” she said.

“Let there be an inquiry on what is happening here,” she further said.

Denying that the report was sent after office hours, the DIG said the report was sent around 4.35 p.m., which comes within the working hours.

DIG Roopa’s clarification came after Director General (Prisons) H.N. Satyanarayana Rao denied all the allegations leveled by her, maintaining that they were baseless.

“If she had some doubts, she should have first come to me and talked about it. Instead, she went to the media and showed everything. Whatever she has written in the letter is false,” Rao said.

Earlier, a report by Roopa asserted that a bribe worth Rs. 2 crores was given to the prison officials, including the DG (Prisons) in order to avail special facilities.

Roopa, in a report to Rao, said there are speculations that Sasikala paid a bribe to prison officials to get special facilities for herself with rumours also of the DG being a beneficiary himself.

The letter, apart from the information about Sasikala, also talks about many other illegal instances inside the prison.

(ANI)