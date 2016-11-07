Private sector ICICI Bank Ltd posts Rs.3,102 crore profit

Chennai, Nov 7 : Private sector ICICI Bank Ltd on Monday said it closed the second quarter of the current fiscal with a net profit of Rs 3,102.27 crore as compared to Rs. 3,030.11 crore for the same quarter last year.

In a regulatory filing in BSE, the bank said it its total income has increased from Rs 16,106.22 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2015 to Rs 22,759.08 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

–IANS