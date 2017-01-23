Priyanka Chopra adds desi flavour to controversial couch Koffee with Karan

Mumbai, Jan 23:Priyanka Chopra’s fans back home who were yearning to catch a glimpse of her under the Indian skies, and hear her speak some Hindi and native English, were in for a treat in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. PeeCee shed her global image and turned truly desi on the controversial couch of Karan Johar, while revealing a lot of stuff about her Hollywood life. No wonder, even Karan had a rather classic introduction for Priyanka, who has been the ‘biggest newsmaker’ in Bollywood last year.

No points for guessing, the episode started with Priyanka’s Hollywood debut Baywatch, her American series Quantico and how she has been twirling and stealing the limelight at every red carpet in the world. But while we expected it to be a show of Bollywood vs Hollywood, soon turned out to be a revelation session between the actor-director, who were at their sassiest best to speak about anything and everything.

Talking about Baywatch, Priyanka even hinted that her co-star Dwayne Johnson, might visit India for the promotions. PeeCee compared Dwayne to Salman Khan. On being asked about how was he as a co-star and a person, she said, “He is very courteous.” She took Salman’s name for reference and explained how the Hollywood star, just like Bhaijaan, gives a gentleman feeling at a party and sits down for dinner with his entire family.

Well, now the exciting part. Priyanka soon came out of her guard and opened a lot of layers about a hell lot of things. Here are a few of them.

Quantico was her first ever audition

The 44-year-old actor spoke about being introduced to the concept of being auditioned, “I read 25 scripts and then said yes. In India, I didn’t do any audition. When I went there for an audition… the sterility of it. There are empty room and a camera staring at you. Now being a Bollywood celeb, I was all decked up. So, the moment I walked in, they said, “we knew somebody has walked-in”. I was nothing like Alex Parish.”

Hollywood vs Bollywood

Priyanka said her Indian fans in US strike their elbows to the Americans to catch a glimpse of her during the shootings. She explained how Hollywood is never going to experience the kind of love Bollywood actors receive from people around. “When I am shooting there, thousands of people surround the area around. While I take selfies, meet and greet people, my co-stars just click pictures of the crowd because they have never seen the madness of how people believe in what we do. It is totally funny how Indian’s push Americans around to meet us,” she said.