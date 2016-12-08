Priyanka Chopra to appear in KWK show

December 8, 2016 | By :

Mumbai,Dec8:The fifth season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ has already given us enough gossip to indulge on. With Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and more already appeared on the show, the buzz says that Priyanka Chopra will also grace the couch soon.

Busy with her TV show ‘Quantico’, Priyanka Chopra appeared with Shahid Kapoor on KWK when the two were dating.

While interacting with her fans on Twitter, PeeCee surely dropped a hint of appearing on this season.
When someone asked her if she would be seen in season 5 of ‘Koffee With Karan’, the gorgeous actress replied back saying “Yes looks like I will…not sure.You should ask @karanjohar !! Lol

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Video shows proud ferret mum determined to show her babies to her human
Actress Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award
Justice finally prevailed: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Nirbhaya case verdict
Actress Priyanka Chopra will attend a UNICEF’s gala fundraising to challenges faced by children affected by violence in South Africa
KWK Season 5: Farah Khan and Sania Mirza set Karan Johar’s couch on fire
Priyanka Chopra supporting UNICEF’s child welfare initiative
Top