Priyanka Chopra to appear in KWK show

Mumbai,Dec8:The fifth season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ has already given us enough gossip to indulge on. With Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and more already appeared on the show, the buzz says that Priyanka Chopra will also grace the couch soon.

Busy with her TV show ‘Quantico’, Priyanka Chopra appeared with Shahid Kapoor on KWK when the two were dating.

While interacting with her fans on Twitter, PeeCee surely dropped a hint of appearing on this season.

When someone asked her if she would be seen in season 5 of ‘Koffee With Karan’, the gorgeous actress replied back saying “Yes looks like I will…not sure.You should ask @karanjohar !! Lol