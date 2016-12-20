Priyanka Chopra back in Mumbai, says she missed Indian red carpets.

Mumbai, December 20: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is back in Mumbai, says she missed walking the Indian red carpets while shooting overseas for her projects.

The actress, who features in American TV series “Quantico” and was occupied with the shoot of her debut Hollywood film “Baywatch”, was seen here at the red carpet of the Sansui Stardust Awards 2016 on Monday night.

Priyanka said here: “I landed yesterday (Sunday). Today, I have shot for ‘Koffee with Karan’, and now I am here at Stardust Awards. I had to come here because Parineeti Chopra is giving a surprise tribute to me, so I wanted to come and see that.”

“And I haven’t done an Indian red carpet for the longest time. I was really excited to wear Indian outfits and walk the red carpet.”

Priyanka was recently appointed the Unicef’s global Goodwill Ambassador.

“We have made a global plan in which India is a big part,” added Priyanka, who said that in the New Year she will be doing two big Indian films.

“I am doing two films next year, between ‘Quantico’ season 2 and 3. So, I am here to decide which ones I will be doing. By January, I will decide,” Priyanka said. IANS