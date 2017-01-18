Priyanka Chopra is back on ‘Quantico’ sets

Mumbai, Jan 18: Actress Priyanka Chopra has resumed work on the sets of Quantico, after sustaining an injury while shooting for a scene on-location.

The 34-year-old star is getting back to normal post her hospitalisation and happy to be working again, Priyanka’s representative told E! News.

“Priyanka returned to work on Monday morning. While she is still sore and stiff from her fall, she is getting stronger every day and is happy to be back at work,” the rep shared.

Last Thursday the former Miss World was taken to a hospital after she slipped while shooting a stunt on the sets of her TV show and fell so hard on the floor that she suffered a concussion.

Priyanka was examined by a doctor and discharged thereafter.