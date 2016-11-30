Priyanka Chopra celebrates 16 years of being crowned as Miss World

NewYork,Nov30;:Priyanka Chopra continues to make her presence felt in the international circuit. The actress was recently nominated for the People’s Choice Awards for her performance in the popular thriller ‘Quantico’. Not to mention, she also produced three regional language films back home in India, thus making her foothold strong here.

Interestingly, it was 16 years back on this day that PeeCee began her journey towards stardom. After all, it was on this day in 2000 that the then-18-year-old Priyanka became the fifth Indian woman to win the Miss World pageant.

The ‘Quantico’ star got nostalgic about her Miss World journey. PeeCee took to Twitter to share the video of her crowning moment, captioning it, “Wow.. 18 year old me with no idea of what I was getting into.. But what a ride it’s been. Thank you all. #missworld2000”.