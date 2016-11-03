Priyanka Chopra dedicated her first Marathi film ‘Ventilator’ to her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra

Mumbai, November 3: In Priyanka Chopra’s first ever Marathi film “Ventilator”, a story about the strong bond between a father and son is being portrayed.

Priyanka and her father Dr. Ashok Chopra had shared a life full of love. There is a tattoo on her wrist, which reads that ‘Daddy’s lil girl’. This really proves the bond that Priyanka Chopra shared with her father. In one of her interviews the actress even said, “I still haven’t accepted my father’s death.”

As a monument of her strong affection towards her father, Priyanka has dedicated the movie Ventilator to him, reports dailybhaskar.com

The opening credits of the Rajesh Mapuskar directorial has a photo of Ashok Chopra with a line that reads – ‘In loving memory of Dr (Lt Col) Ashok Chopra’. A source who’s already seen the film (which releases on Nov 4) mentions that PeeCee dedicated this film to her father as movie is based on a father-son relationship.

Dr. Ashok Chopra lost his battle to cancer on June 10, 2013. Priyanka, who inherited the love for music from her father, was by his side, during his last days, for over a fortnight keeping aside all her film assignments.

Meanwhile, her production venture Ventilator has been written by the director himself who had earlier made Ferrari Ki Sawari. Reportedly, the Quantico star will be making a guest appearance in the film and has also sung the promo track titled Baba of the movie.