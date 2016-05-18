Priyanka Chopra Ends ABS Upfront Show in Style

Mumbai, May 18: The 33 year old actress who has become a star now on American TV is trending for delivering an outstanding performance on the show.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the several celebrities who paid a tribute to late musician Prince who died on April 21 at the age of 57. The performance also featured actor Miles Brown and Troy Gentile and her Quantico co-star Jake McLaughlin.

The bollywood star danced to a parody of Bruno Mars and Prince’s hit song kiss.

Priyanka Chopra who was working on her first hollywood project ‘Baywatch’ has wrapped it alongwith fianle of Quanitco Season 1.

