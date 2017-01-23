Priyanka Chopra to go on for Live with Kelly

Mumbai, Jan 23: Priyanka Chopra is going places both literally and otherwise. The former Miss World, who made India proud by winning the title in the year 2000, is now an internationally acclaimed actor-singer. After shooting for an episode for Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, PeeCee is now gearing up for ‘Live with Kelly’.

Priyanka took toTwitter post aa tweet with a caption stating: “Next stop #NYC here we go.. @livewithkelly_ @kellyripa tom morning. #QuanticoMondays #jan23 10/9

The National Award Winning actor is busy with her American TV show ‘Quantico’ and is gearing up for her debut Hollywood flick ‘Baywatch’ with Dwayne Johnson.