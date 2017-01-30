Priyanka Chopra makes it to the list of Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 most fashionable women

Los Angeles ,Jan 30:Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been turning heads on the red carpet with her elegant choice of outfits, has made it to the list of Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 most fashionable women.

The 34-year-old Quantico star features on the list under the section of New Guard. “Thx u @harpersbazaarus for including me as one of ur 150 Most Fashionable Women, among such an extraordinary group!” Priyanka posted on Twitter alongside the link to the list.

Other stars on the list include Brie Larson, Dakota Johnson, Emilia Clarke, Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot, Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning.

