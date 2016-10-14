Priyanka Chopra says she is not a gym buff,her body listens to her

NewDelhi,Oct14:Priyanka Chopra has always been the first person to tell you she’s not a huge fan of hitting the gym and dieting…and yet she still manages to maintain her beautiful, strong body. So what’s her secret?

The 34-year-old actress sat down with Women’s Health magazine as the cover girl of their November issue and said she’s all about a well-balanced life, refusing to let anything get in the way of health.

“My favorite way of staying in shape is staying active. I think that’s most important,” she told the publication.

However, she also knows the importance of just living life, too.”All of us are super busy. We have so much to do. Life is just really fast-paced,” she noted. “You don’t have to kill yourself at the gym, you don’t have to starve yourself. I love having my pizzas and burgers and buffalo wings, on the side, for sure. But I like staying fit as well.”