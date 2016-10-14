Priyanka Chopra says she is not a gym buff,her body listens to her
NewDelhi,Oct14:Priyanka Chopra has always been the first person to tell you she’s not a huge fan of hitting the gym and dieting…and yet she still manages to maintain her beautiful, strong body. So what’s her secret?
The 34-year-old actress sat down with Women’s Health magazine as the cover girl of their November issue and said she’s all about a well-balanced life, refusing to let anything get in the way of health.
“My favorite way of staying in shape is staying active. I think that’s most important,” she told the publication.
Women’s Health
In fact, that’s the mindset she maintains tostay in shape.
“People always say you should listen to your body. But I don’t listen to my body,” she said. “My body listens to me. I can’t afford to be sick or low on energy. It’s mind over matter.”