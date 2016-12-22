Priyanka Chopra and Selena Gomez to pair up and star in Pantene shampoo ad

NewYork,Dec22:Priyanka Chopra is doing tremendously well for herself and we couldn’t be more proud of her. Besides her big debut in the upcoming Hollywood movie, Baywatch, she has been endorsing many products.

Priyanka Chopra has signed up with the shampoo brand Pantene and the singer/actor will be shooting for ads with Hollywood singer/actor Selena Gomez. The news of this came when her manager Anjula Acharia made a post about it on her Instagram page.

#ProudManager @priyankachopra this girl rocks. Closing deals, making waves, changing the game #diversityinadvertising A photo posted by Anjula Acharia (@anjula_acharia) on Dec 20, 2016 at 1:47pm PST

It will be amazing to two singers working together. Who knows, they might even decide to collaborate and do a song together.

Priyanka Chopra has come back to Mumbai now and the rumors are true, she has shot for an episode on Koffee with Karan. She also made an appearance on Stardust Awards and talking to the press at the event, she said “I had to come here because Parineeti Chopra is giving a surprise tribute to me, so I wanted to come and see that. And I haven’t done an Indian red carpet for the longest time.”

But here’s the big news, Priyanka has confirmed that she will be doing two Bollywood movies in 2017. Wow, just when you thought that we had lost her to Hollywood, Priyanka proves that she will forever be a Desi Girl.

Adding yet another feather to the hat, PeeCee even bagged the Global Icon of the Year award at the Stardust Awards. There is simply nothing this woman in a mission can’t do.