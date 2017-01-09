Priyanka Chopra shines at Golden Globes red carpet in a Ralph Lauren

NewYork, Jan 9:Priyanka Chopra picked gold to wear on the Golden Globes red carpet, shimmering in an metallic Ralph Lauren dress accessorised with a pendant. The Zuhair Murad dress Priyanka wore to the Oscars last year made it to Google’s 2016 in review list. No doubt she will make it to the best-dressed roster this year.

Barely a month ago, Priyanka Chopra trended on social media after it was announced she would be presenting at the Golden Globes alongside the who’s who of Hollywood like Nicole Kidman, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Justin Theroux and Zoe Saldana. The actress was holidaying in Goa shortly before flying out to Los Angeles.

That may have been why she confessed, just two day ahead of the awards, that she was struggling with a dress dilemma

Priyanka spent the last month at home in India and now she has a rather packed schedule to follow. Priyanka will be busy shooting the remaining portions of Quantico season 2. She will also be prepping for her second People’s Choice Awards, where she is a nominee. She won an award for her performance as Alex Parrish last year. Priyanka will also be prepping for the release of her Hollywood debut – the Baywatch movie. Priyanka’s Baywatch releases on May 26.

Back home, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal and has revealed she will sign two Hindi films this year.