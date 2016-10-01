Priyanka Chopra stole millions of hearts in America’s popular chat show ‘Live with Kelly’

Mumbai, Oct 01: Superstar diva Priyanka Chopra stole millions of hearts by demonstrating some extraordinary action moves in high heels during her latest appearance on the America’s popular chat show ‘Live with Kelly’.

Even though it was her second time on the show, the 34-year-old actress managed to give a high dose of entertainment to her viewers.

Her power-packed stunts not only garnered praises from spectators, but also led the hosts of the show to go gaga over her dainty yet strong personality.

After flawlessly performing the stunts in stilettos, the ‘Mary Kom’ actress revealed that it is her “speciality” to perform in heels.

Talking about her ongoing second season of her super hit American thriller ‘Quantico’, Pee Cee said, “There is a lot happening that she (Alex) literally can’t keep her head above the water because it is really difficult…”

On the professional front, The actress will next be seen in ‘Baywatch 2’ alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Ilfenesh Hadera, Alexandra Daddario and many others.