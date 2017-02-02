Priyanka Chopra supporting UNICEF’s child welfare initiative

NewYork ,February 2: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra was appointed the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016 respectively. Priyanka Chopra knows how to live up to her global image. And it is not just about walking the red carpets or making appearances on international chat shows.

The Bollywood actor is taking her brand name towards doing serious stuff too. In a new video she posted on Instagram, PeeCee has urged the global community to come forward and help the children affected in the war and conflict zones of the word. The clip is in support of UNICEF’s campaign to end malnutrition in children.