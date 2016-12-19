Priyanka Chopra surpasses Hollywood celebs in IMDb’s most popular list

LA,Dec18:After ruling the hearts of Indians, it seems even Hollywood can’t get enough of Priyanka Chopra, who has now made it up to the list of IMDb’s most popular celebrities’ list! Standing at number 55, Piggy Chops is ahead of Hollywood’s big names like Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson, Leonardo Di Caprio, Johnny Depp, Scarlett Johansson and others.

And this is not it! Priyanka is the only Indian who’s on the list. Now that’s something! On the professional front, the 34-year-old will be making her Hollywood debut with Seth Gordon’s directorial ‘Baywatch’.