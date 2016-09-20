Priyanka Chopra and Tom Hiddleston get flirty at Emmys
LA,Sept20:Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston and Bollywood starPriyanka Chopra, who presented a trophy together at the 68th annual Emmy Primetime Awards ceremony on Sunday night, were reportedly flirting with each other at the ceremony’s after-party.
Priyanka and Hiddleston shared the stage to give away the Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special award to “The Night Manager” director Susanne Bier.
During the ceremony, they participated in a little twirl as they made their way to the microphone.
According to eyewitnesses present at the after-party, the two were openly flirting with each other in between taking selfies and mingling with guests, reports eonline.com.
“Priyanka and Tom said goodbye and she told him that she will see him later. They left the event about a minute after each other,” the source added.