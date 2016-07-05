Priyanka Chopra unveiled the first look poster of much-awaited ‘Baywatch’

New Delhi, July 5:Priyanka Chopra has unveiled the first look poster of the ‘Baywatch’ squad on the occasion of the American Independence Day.

33-year-old Priyanka unveiled the full cast of her debut film on Instagram writing, “Finally… We’re all in one frame! Ain’t no party like a beach party! #HappyFourthOfJuly # Baywatch @therock @zacefron @alexannadaddario @kellyrohrbach @ilfenator.”

In the picture, all could be seen standing with some striking pose.

Directed by Seth Gordon, the movie is slated to hit theaters on May 19 next year.