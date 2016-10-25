Priyanka Chopra will be in India for ‘Koffee with Karan’ in December

NewYork,Oct25:Busy bee Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for the second season of her much-loved show Quantico. Despite the breakneck speed of the shooting and a huge list of commitments, Priyanka is planning to take a break and visit India at the end

The production of Quantico will be taking a break and PeeCee will be coming down to the country and also be shooting for an episode of Koffee with Karan, while she’s here. A close source says, “Priyanka is flying down to India in December, and will be a part of the popular chat show, Koffee with Karan. The actress is trying to fit in her dates to shoot for the show with her break from Quantico in New York. Karan wants her on the show, and will schedule the shoot according to Priyanka’s dates.”