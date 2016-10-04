Priyanka Chopra’s intimate scene from ‘Quantico 2’ goes viral

MUMBAI, Oct 4: Ever since Priyanka Chopra went Hollywood, there’s no stopping her. After giving a powerful performance in the first season of ‘Quantico’, the actress is currently busy shooting for the show’s on-going second season.

In Quantico’s first season, the actress did not only surprise everyone by her punches and kicks but also her stunningly hot scenes with co-star Jake McLaughlin who plays the role of Ryan Booth, her love interest in the series.

With time, Alex proved herself innocent and moved from FBI to CBI while her bond with Ryan got stronger throughout. It’s no secret that the two madly love each other and have always had each other’s back.

In the show’s first episode itself we saw the two locking lips and now in second season of ‘Quantico’, an episode features the lovebirds, Priyanka’s Alex and Jake’s Ryan lost in their own private moment as they get intimate.