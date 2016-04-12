Priyanka is my friend, says `bride-to-be` Bipasha

New Delhi, April 12: Priyanka Chopra’s wishes might not have pissed the bride-to-be Bipasha Basu, but an article in a leading daily definitely has. The 37-year-old actress took to her twitter handle and posted a screenshot of the article published by Deccan Chronicle that goes with the headline, “Oh No! Priyanka Chopra’s tweet pissed off Bipasha Basu?” Slamming the leading daily, the ‘Alone’ star wrote, “Ridiculous piece of reporting!@priyankachopra is my friend and her wishes are very dear to me!” Even before Bipasha made the official announcement of her wedding with actor karan Singh Grover, Priyanka took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “I'm truly so happy for my friend @bipsluvurself n her handsome bridegroom to be @Iamksgofficial Ure a golden heart..u deserve so much n more.”