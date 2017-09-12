Priyanka Panwar, Asian Games gold medalist gets eight year ban for doping

New Delhi, September 12: Priyanka Panwar, the Asian Games gold medalist got a ban of eight years by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after she was tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug for the second time.

As per the NADA code, athletes caught for a second anti-doping rule violation get a sanction ranging from eight-year to life-time ban. Panwar won the women’s 4x400m relay gold at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon along with Tintu Luka, Mandeep Kaur and MR Poovamma, clocking a new meet record of 3:28.68s.

The 29-year-old had tested positive for anabolic steroids along with Ashwini Akkunji in tests conducted by NADA in Patiala six years ago. She again failed a dope test for a banned non-specified substance during the national inter-state athletics championship in Hyderabad in July 2016 following which she was provisionally suspended.

Nearly 40 athletes have been found positive this year, NADA director general Navin Agarwal told this to ANI. (ANI)