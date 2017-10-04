Priyanka-Taneja-alias-Honeypreet-caught-because-of-private-TV-channels-says-Swati-Maliwal

New Delhi, Oct 4: Taking a jibe at the authorities for taking so much time to arrest Honeypreet Insan, accused of inciting violence in Sirsa, Haryana after conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, National Commission for Women Chairman Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said while the police was taking its time, a news channel did the job.

Taking to social microblogging site Twitter, Ms Maliwal said while the police force of seven states was trying its best efforts, a news channel was able to meet and interview the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim, who was accused of inciting largescale violence in Sirsa, Haryana, after the conviction of Ram Rahim in two rape cases. Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet was among 43 people, wanted by Haryana Police in connection with the incidents of violence at Sirsa, leading to 41 deaths.