Prize buffalo worth Rs 9.25 crore star attraction at ongoing Gramodaya Mela, Chitrakoot
ALLAHABAD, Feb 27: His daily diet consists of 20 litres of milk, 10 kg fruits especially apple, turnip, 5 kg green fodder and 5 kg dry straw. His routine also includes a five-km walk daily.
Yuvraj, a super buffalo, has turned out to be a star attraction at the ongoing Gramodaya Mela, Chitrakoot, on the border of UP and MP being organised at Surendra Pal Gramodaya Field, Deendayal Campus, Chitrakoot, by the Union government.
“Yuvraj” is now a big prized catch at worth Rs 9.25 crore and this nine-year-old buffalo is attracting villagers of both UP and MP. He also weighs 15 quintals and is 11.5 feet long and 5.8 feet tall.
Kurukshetra (Harayana) resident and owner of Yuvraj Karamveer Singh told TOI over phone that Yuvraj is like his “family member” and he has reared him like a child.
For Singh, Yuvraj is priceless and his breed with a price tag of Rs 9.25 crore is also attracting people from all across the world.
Singh further maintained, “I spend Rs 3000 to 4000 per day for Yuvraj’s diet and other essentials.” He also claimed that animal’s semen also helps artificially inseminate their milch buffaloes.
A single ejaculation of Yuvraj, triggered with the help of a teaser animal or by electro-stimulation method, generates between 10-14 ml of semen, which is then diluted scientifically and 700 to 900 doses are prepared with it.