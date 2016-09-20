Pro-jallikattu outfit stages protest against Soundarya Rajinikanth over animal welfare board appointment

TIRUCHY,Sept20: Days after Tamil film Superstar’s youngest daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth was inducted as a co-opted member of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which stands firmly against the conduct of Jallikattu, cadres of Tamilar Veeravilayaatu Meetpu Kazhagam ( a pro-Jallikattu outfit) set fire to portraits of the filmmaker and slippered her portraits.

Staging a protest near Tiruchy railway junction on Tuesday, the pro-Jallikattu outfit demanded that Soundarya resign from her post. “Rajinikanth himself acted in Tamil movie Murattu Kaalai playing a role of Bull Tamer which helped him gain a place in the hearts of rural youths. Being the daughter of a star who rose to prominence with the support of Tamils, her appointment into AWBI is unfortunate and unacceptable. We need her to resign the membership; else protests will continue,” T Rajesh, chief convenor of the outfit said.

AWBI played a crucial role in January this year in stopping the conduct of jallikattu by approaching the Supreme Court against the Central government’s notice permitting the bull taming event during the Pongal festival.